Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.