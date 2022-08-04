Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,149 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 53.67% of American Century Select High Yield ETF worth $17,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,245,000.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AHYB opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

