Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

