Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

