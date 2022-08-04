Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,031 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after buying an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $313,565,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $304,660,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,303,269.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,862,553 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.95.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.62. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $69.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

