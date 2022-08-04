Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,922 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Sensata Technologies worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ST stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

