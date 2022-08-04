Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

