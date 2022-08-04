Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,603 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 76,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $18,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,895 shares of company stock worth $7,692,454. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

