Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,681 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $17,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.