Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,377 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $19,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,545,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

IHF opened at $280.03 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $237.26 and a 1-year high of $297.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.31.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.