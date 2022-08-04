Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,011 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,011 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $99.83 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

