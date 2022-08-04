Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 187,713 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,713 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $17,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

