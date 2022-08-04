Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,167 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FMB stock opened at $51.93 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st.

