Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,460 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 10.11% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.