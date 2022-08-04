Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,604 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 271,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.46% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $19,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

