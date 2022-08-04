Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,661 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Essex Property Trust worth $17,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.63.

NYSE ESS opened at $275.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

