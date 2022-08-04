Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,536 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,536 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.
Insider Transactions at Newmont
Newmont Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE NEM opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.13.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newmont (NEM)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.