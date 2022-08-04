Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,797 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $17,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $277.93 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.44.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

