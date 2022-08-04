Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR opened at $74.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

