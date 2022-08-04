ETF Store Inc. Invests $202,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $459.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

