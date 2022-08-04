Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,856,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

