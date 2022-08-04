Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after purchasing an additional 413,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,388,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,922,000 after purchasing an additional 406,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $108.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

