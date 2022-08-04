Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,247 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FDIS opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

