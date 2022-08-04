First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

