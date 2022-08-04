Gary L. Fischer Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AXTI opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

AXTI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 597,850 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

