Gary L. Fischer Sells 60,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.12. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXTI shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.