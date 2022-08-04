Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $663,749,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. William Allan LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,005,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet stock opened at $118.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

