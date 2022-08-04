Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Purchases 7,586 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,397,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 56.6% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. William Allan LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.