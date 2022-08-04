Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.89 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.06.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

