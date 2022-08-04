Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) by 2,809.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000.

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

GLLIU stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

