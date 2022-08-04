GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of GoDaddy worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 27.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GoDaddy by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,799,000 after buying an additional 273,773 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $938,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.