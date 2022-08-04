Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Gold Fields worth $23,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 488.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Trading Down 2.9 %

About Gold Fields

GFI opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

