Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

GH opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

