Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Stock Up 2.7 %
GH opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.