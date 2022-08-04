Hal Kravitz Sells 5,000 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Celsius Price Performance

CELH stock opened at $105.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after buying an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after buying an additional 43,419 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after buying an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,766,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,846,000 after buying an additional 1,067,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $93,034,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

