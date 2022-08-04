Haleon Plc (LON:HLN) Insider John Young Acquires 80,541 Shares

Haleon Plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($307,913.15).

Shares of LON HLN opened at GBX 307 ($3.76) on Thursday. Haleon Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 284.90 ($3.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £28.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,046.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

HLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.26) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.41) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

