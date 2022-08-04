Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $171,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 3.8 %

Apple stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $177.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.21.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

