Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.70% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,937,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period.
Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.
