Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $45,880,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $20,037,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

