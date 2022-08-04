IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,842 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,627,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

