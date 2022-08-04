indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDI. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $51,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,653,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,922 shares of company stock valued at $845,111 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of INDI opened at $7.59 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.