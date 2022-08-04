Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 473,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72,818 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

