Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 76,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

