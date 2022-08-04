Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMM. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMM stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th.

