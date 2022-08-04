Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,051 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $37.67 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.