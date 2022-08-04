iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 212,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 145,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,988,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,568,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,274,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.78 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

