iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

