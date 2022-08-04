iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

