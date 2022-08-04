iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZEGet Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 4.66% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $19,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $120.83 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $139.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.10.

