iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAUF stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.