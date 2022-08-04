iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Gold Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of IAUF stock opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF)
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Is it Time to Tap Molson Coors or Will Beer Sales Turn Flat?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.