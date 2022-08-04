iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $86.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

